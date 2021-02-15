Though there’s no classic holiday song about dreaming of a white Valentine’s Day, a snowy Valentine’s is exactly what the Walla Walla Valley got.
According to the National Weather Service, as of 4:41 a.m. Monday, Dayton had about 12 inches of snow. Official snowfall reports from Walla Walla were not available as of print time, but about 14 inches was observed in the city with more still coming down.
As of 6:21 a.m., Milton-Freewater had about 12 inches of snow, according to NWS.
The base at Bluewood ski resort in Columbia County saw 13 inches of snow in the last 48 hours and 9 inches in the last 24 hours.
The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the Walla Walla area remains in place through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
More snow is expect to fall. The service’s forecast for Monday calls for another 1-3 inches of snow during the day, then another 1-3 inches overnight.
Forecasters warned of more hazardous weather through Monday.
An ice storm warning was in effect for the Portland area until Monday evening where more than 200,000 lost power Sunday, according to the Associated Press. In Seattle, which got more than a foot of snow by Sunday morning, more precipitation expected to fall as sleet or rain could cause snow-covered tree limbs to break, causing outages there, The Seattle Times reported.
Winter storms and extreme cold affected much of the U.S. West over the weekend, particularly endangering homeless communities, AP reported. Volunteers and shelter staffers worked to ensure homeless residents in Casper, Wyoming while authorities in western Washington and western Oregon opened warming shelters in an effort to protect homeless residents from the wet and cold.
Arctic air caused temperatures to plunge to the negative 30s in parts of Montana and high temperatures were not expected to rise above zero or get much higher in eastern Wyoming or Colorado, according to AP.
The high Monday in Walla Walla is expected to be near 33 degrees. The low Monday night will be around 29.
Tuesday morning could see some more snow before 10 a.m. with a total of less than half an inch for the day. The high is expected to be around 39 degrees.
The area is likely to see a break in the snow Wednesday as partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 40 degrees.
While snow is likely to return Thursday — especially later in the day — little or no snow accumulation is expected.