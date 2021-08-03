Average temperatures and not much rain are in the Walla Walla Valley’s future, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center.
This is pretty standard August weather for the area, but it comes on the heels of unusual July weather. According to the National Weather Service, July was the third warmest on record. The warmest was 82.3 degrees in 1985.
Precipitation is nearly 8 inches below normal so far this year, and those numbers are low across Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide drought on July 14.
Nearly 60% of the U.S. West was considered in exceptional or extreme drought, the two highest categories, at that time, The Associated Press reported using the University of Nebraska’s Drought Monitor.
That’s the highest percentage in the 20 years the drought monitor has been keeping track. Less than 1% of the West is not in drought or considered abnormally dry, also a record.
More than 95% of Washington was either abnormally dry or in official drought with 52.7% of the state being in severe, extreme or exceptional drought in mid-July, according to AP.
In addition, large, regional fires are pumping smoke into the Valley and rendering the air here “unhealthy” for many, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Looking back at the weather in July, temperatures in Walla Walla averaged much warmer than normal, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 80.1 degrees, which was 5.1 degrees above normal.
High temperatures averaged 93.9 degrees, which was 4.7 degrees above normal. The highest was 109 degrees on July 30. Low temperatures averaged 66.3 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. The lowest was 56 degrees, on July 22.
On 22 days last month, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on three days.
Precipitation was essentially nonexistent. It totaled 0.01 inches during July, which was 0.58 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on a single day.
Precipitation this year has reached 4.56 inches, which is 7.95 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 10.38 inches, which is 9.15 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust in July was 32 mph, which occurred on the 15th.
The outlook for August from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during August are 88.1 degrees, and normal lows are 60.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.57 inches.