An unusually intense heat wave at the end of the month of June is telling of high temperatures for the remainder of the summer.
According to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, temperatures hit 114 degrees near the Whitman Mission on June 30. Continuous high temperatures and below average precipitation have created extreme drought conditions within the region.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported on June 29 that 100% of Walla Walla County is experiencing the D3 category “extreme drought.”
The characteristics of “extreme drought” include poor crop yields, unprecedented wildfires and altered outdoor recreation. The U.S. Drought Monitor also reported that 2021 has been the third driest year to date in the past 127 years, with 3.4 fewer inches of precipitation than normal.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the first week of June, no precipitation severely hurt spring crops in southeast Washington. In the final week of June, statewide temperatures were above normal and many crops were continuing to suffer from the heat.
According to the national Climate Prediction Center, June temperatures averaged much warmer than normal in Walla Walla. This was the second warmest June on record; the warmest was 76.6 degrees in 2015.
High temperatures averaged 88.2 degrees, 9.4 degrees warmer than usual. The highest temperature was 116 degrees on June 29.
Low temperatures averaged 60.5 degrees, 6.3 degrees warmer than usual. The lowest temperature was 46 degrees on June 7.
Precipitation totaled an average of 0.61 inches during the month of June, which was 0.67 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on seven days, with the heaviest, 0.32 inches, reported on June 15.
The windiest day was June 15, with 55 mph winds.
The outlook for July calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during July are expected to be 89.2 degrees and normal lows are expected to be 61.0 degrees.
Precipitation this year has reached 4.55 inches, which is 7.37 inches below normal.
Since October, the water year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 10.37 inches, which is 8.57 inches below normal.