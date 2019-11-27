Emergency warming center open until Monday

The low for tonight is 22 degrees and is expected to drop to 15 degrees on Thursday night and continue in the teens through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecasts for Pendleton, Oregon.
New Beginnings Chapel on 822 W. Main St., will open its doors at 7 p.m. every night until Monday to keep people without shelter safe from alarming temperatures, the Rev. Nathaniel Mahlberg of First Congressional Church wrote in an email.
“Before you direct any unhoused individuals there, please first direct them to the Christian Aid Center and the City Sleep Center. The Emergency Warming Center is only an option of last resort,” he wrote.
The warming center may continue to stay open depending on forecasts, he wrote in an email.
To volunteer please call the volunteer coordinator, Merri Anne Huber, 541-861-9055 or the Rev. Tim Bruner, 509-520-4355.