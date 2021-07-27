The Green Ridge Fire — approximately 30 miles east of Walla Walla — has burned 6,799 acres. The wildfire is 15% contained.
In a July 27 update from Operations Section Chief Jim Snow, he explained how priorities are monitoring the burning operation, filling in hot spots and prepping the lines in the southern portion.
Burning operations were completed on the northeast portion of the fire and will continue north and eastward, eventually connecting to the west side of the Lick Creek Fire.
A wildland fire module will work along the southern portion of the fire. Crews will be finishing structure assessment and protection measures to the south, north and east.
Additional resources are on order and will be used to replace crews that are timing out, as well as to provide additional support.
The remaining Level 1 evacuation area for Garfield County will be expanded from Mountain Road going west to the Columbia County line and north from the Umatilla National Forest Boundary to Linville Ridge Road to Blind Grade extending to the Columbia County line.
California Team 12 assumed command of both the Lick Creek Fire and the Green Ridge Fire at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 26.
For more information and fire perimeter maps, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628/.
Elbow Creek Fire
The Elbow Creek Fire — approximately 17 miles northwest of Wallowa — has burned 22,790 acres. The wildfire is 38% contained.
Crews have been mopping up spot fires east of Elbow Creek and monitoring the burnout in the eastern portion of the drainage. Crews continue to mop up and work on strengthening lines on the south side of the fire.
Eight minor spot fires were caught and contained in the northeast corner of the fire.
A contingency group will continue to prepare roads on the north side of the river, while crews will secure problem areas on the south side.
A southerly wind flow is expected to bring in monsoon moisture and more clouds with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the area.
For additional information, please visit the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to the Southeast Washington smoke outlook for Tuesday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 28, winds out of the west and northwest should push out some lingering smoke. Good to moderate smoke conditions are expected in the forecast area except for Pomeroy, which may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
All Forest Service lands, roads and trails within the Umatilla National Forest remain closed. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/36ZBNmx.
Lick Creek Fire
There have been no changes to the Lick Creek Fire — approximately 20 miles southwest of Asotin — on Tuesday, July 27. The wildfire has burned 80,392 acres and is 90% contained.
There is still some activity along the southwestern edges. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter until full containment is achieved.