After a heat wave warning about high temperatures over the next week, cooling centers have opened in Walla Walla.
An excessive heat warning is in place for Walla Walla County from 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, according to the Walla Walla County Emergency Management Citizen Alert system.
The Associated Press reports the coming week will be a scorcher for Western states. In Walla Walla, temperatures will be extremely high, peaking at 112 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Christian Aid Center at 202 W. Birch St. will be open noon to 6 p.m beginning Friday, June 25. The entrance to the cooling center, which is in the Center's community dining room, is on Fourth Avenue, according to Corina Car, the director of development at the Christian Aid Center.
It will remain open as a cooling center for the duration of the heat wave warning. Air-conditioning and other amenities such as bathrooms and bottled water will be available. In addition, the Center provides three meals a day, Car said.
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., will also remove the visitor time limit Monday so visitors can stay in the library for any length of time. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sleep Center, at 1181 W. Rees Ave., will also have water available.
Another place to escape from the heat is Blue Mountain Action Council at 8 E. Cherry St. BMAC is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will have bottled water available. All drinking fountains within city parks and facilities are now open.
Gov. Jay Inslee removed the COVID-19 capacity limits today at publicly owned or operated and nonprofit cooling centers. Cooling centers are public, air-conditioned spaces set up by local authorities to prevent injuries, sickness or deaths from heat waves.
During the heat wave, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, keep out of the sun and check up on neighbors and relatives. Children and pets should never be left in a car under any circumstances, the alert stated.
If you work or spend time outside while the heat wave warning is in effect, take extra precautions, such as rescheduling strenuous activities in the early morning or evening.
When possible, it is best to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas to reduce risk.
Symptoms of heat stroke include nausea, headaches, hot, red, dry or damp skin, a body temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, and confusion, according to the CDC website. If someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911.
If the cooling centers run out of space, plans are to potentially use additional sites, the Walla Walla County Unified Command stated.
The Walla Walla Volunteer Corps may be called to assist with the cooling centers, and those interested in helping can sign up on the Walla Walla Volunteer Corps registration page.