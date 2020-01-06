Cooler weather is coming, experts are saying, so don’t get used to the warmer temperatures.
Walla Walla averaged slightly warmer-than-normal days and nights in December, according to preliminary data released by the National Weather Service in Pendleton on Friday.
The average temperature was 35.3 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 40.3 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees above normal. The highest reading, on Dec. 21, was 63 degrees.
Low temperatures averaged 30.3 degrees, which was 1.9 degrees above normal. The lowest reading was 20 degrees, on Dec. 16.
The month brought 20 days with a low temperature below 32 degrees and five days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.05 inches during December, which was 1.42 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on nine days, with the heaviest, 0.27 inches, reported on Dec. 19.
Precipitation in 2019 totaled 15.43 inches, which is 5.42 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 2.67 inches, which is 4.35 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 46 mph on Dec. 21.
The outlook for January from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Walla Walla during January are 40.9 degrees, and normal lows are 30.1 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 2.53 inches.