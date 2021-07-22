The Walla Walla Valley is experiencing smoky skies as multiple wildfires burn in close proximity to the east.
Despite this, however, air quality ratings remain “good” in the city of Walla Walla. According to Washington Smoke Information, the air quality index on Wednesday, July 21, was around 18, which translates to “good” quality.
The Southeast Washington smoke outlook was for a short-lived cold front to move through the area Wednesday.
According to meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn, with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, some smoke at the surface will be pushed east due to a westerly air flow.
Smoke from the burning of over 395,000 acres in the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon could be coming into the area, meaning gray, hazy skies could stay for the remainder of the week.
Into the weekend, a flow pattern will help push more smoke to the east. The progress of multiple fires in the region, including the Bootleg Fire and closer wildfires, must also be considered as they will continue to contribute to smoke impacts.
Smoke could worsen if new fires start in the coming days anywhere in or along the Cascade Mountain Range, as that smoke could be pushed into the Walla Walla Basin and over the area.
“Current thinking is that this smoke should clear off to the east, and we should start seeing better air quality at the surface, as well as clearer skies,” Lawhorn said.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health created a list ways residents can prepare themselves for wildfire smoke. That document is on their website.
Additional air quality information for Washington can be found using the Washington Air Quality Advisory index at the Washington State Department of Ecology online.