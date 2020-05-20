By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Local officials warned of potential flooding today after a rain-soaked weather system moved over the Blue Mountains on Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Tuesday afternoon, warning of increased rainfall that could result in rivers and creeks overflowing their banks starting today.
The flood watch was upgraded to a flood warning by the NWS in Pendleton this morning. The warning extends around the base of the Blue Mountains in most of Columbia County, the eastern half of Walla Walla County and the majority of Umatilla County.
The warning remains in effect through Thursday morning.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management sent a warning through its Citizen Alert system this morning around 10:40 a.m.
City officials in Dayton said Tuesday they were told by emergency officials to prepare sandbagging operations.
The NWS is predicting another 1-2 inches of rain in Dayton and about the same in Walla Walla, College Place and Milton-Freewater through this evening.