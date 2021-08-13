Smoky air and extreme heat make for uncomfortable weather, but that’s what experts expect the Walla Walla Valley to have for the next week.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, the National Weather Service Office in Spokane announced via a tweet that the Department of Ecology issued an air quality alert for all counties in Eastern Washington. The alert will last through Monday, Aug. 16.
Walla Walla air quality is currently categorized as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on the Department of Ecology website.
Another statewide extreme heat event is expected over the weekend, the Department of Health also announced Thursday. The heat wave warning will begin on Friday, Aug. 13, and temperatures will likely be in the high 90s and may even rise into the 100s, according to the release.
Walla Walla is predicted to have 100 degree temperatures throughout the week, with a high of 104 on Saturday, Aug. 14. After Sunday, Aug. 15, the temperatures are forecast to decline into the 90s and 80s. Hazy conditions will also be present due to the smoke.
Health officials recommend checking on friends, family and neighbors during the heat warning, and people should precautions such as staying hydrated and trying to remain indoors as much as possible.