As of Sunday evening, the three major fires burning in the region had consumed neary 109,000 acres of land.
The Lick Creek Fire is nearly full containment, while the Green Ridge Fire and Elbow Creek Fire are 15% and 28% contained, respectively.
Lick Creek Fire
According to a media briefing by incident commander Randy Johnson on Monday, July 26, the Lick Creek Fire — burning 20 miles southwest of Asotin — was quiet on Sunday, July 25. There is significant but not highly concerning interior heat from the blaze, and crews will be patrolling to monitor and take whatever action is needed there, Johnson said, adding that this fire is “looking pretty good.”
The Lick Creek Fire is now 90% contained as has burned 80,392 acres. Patrolling of the fire perimeter continues, and smoke will continue to be visible as unburned vegetation is burned within the fire area.
For more information on the Lick Creek Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
Green Ridge Fire
The Green Ridge Fire — 30 miles east of Walla Walla — picked up activity Sunday as the area is heading into another warming and drying period. The fire has burned 6,799 acres. Johnson said crews are continuing to bring a fire line around a problematic, 75-acre spot, and there are portions of fire that continue to be worrisome in this blaze.
Crews will be watching that spot and others will be working on opening roadways in case those are needed for fighting the fire, he said, adding that the main goal right now is to buy time and space by using resources like aviation patrols to have every opportunity to check the spread of the burning.
Johnson also noted crews that have been fighting the fire will be working with a California team today to prepare those firefighters to take over for now.
For more information on the Green Ridge Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628/.
Elbow Creek Fire
By Sunday July 25, the Elbow Creek Fire — 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla — had burned 22,681 acres.
The east, northwest and southwest side of the fire remain stable and are being patrolled. The Sickfoot Creek area remains a priority for operations and crews are planning to construct lines tight to the fire perimeter.
Weather continues to be hot and dry, but lighter winds and more favorable humidity have reduced chances of long range spotting from flying embers.
Big Hole Spike Camp in the north end of the fire will relocate to Elgin Stampede Grounds on Monday, July 26.
Evacuation levels within Wallowa County remain unchanged. Additional information on evacuation levels is available on the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook facebook.com/Wallowa-County-Sheriffs-Office-147212815486187.
All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Umatilla National Forest remain closed. For more information visit the Umatilla National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd931174.pdf.
For more information about fire-related closures or information throughout the region, the U.S. Forest Service released a new fire page at fs.usda.gov/detailfull/r6/fire-aviation/?cid=fseprd872984&width=full. The website contains current fire information for all National Forests in Washington and Oregon.