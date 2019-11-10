Despite being an odd-year General Election, Walla Walla County Elections Department officials were optimistic about voter turnout this year after finishing up another ballot county Friday evening.
Elections Supervisor David Valiant estimated that the county would garner somewhere around a 42% turnout.
“I’m happy to see the percentages going back up, that makes us happy,” Valiant said. “(After all), we put in all this work.”
Valiant has been with the department since 2013 and he’s noted that initial election results have gone down consistently during the odd-year elections. In 2013, it was at 32% and by 2017 it had creeped down to 26%, and it wasn’t looking much better for 2019, until late on Election Day.
“It all just happened last-minute,” Valiant said. “We almost doubled the total intake. It came down like a tsunami of ballots.”
Valiant said ballot intake is essentially done for the county aside from a few far away ballots that are still traveling through the mail.
Voter turnout was actually tallied at about 27.8% Friday night, but there were still about 4,800 ballots left to count. The final count must be certified Nov. 26.
As far as the reason for the better-than-expected results, it seems that perhaps more attention around campaigns, or perhaps more intrigue in Walla Walla’s City Council races with the new ward system may have had some effect on voters, but it’s hard to know for sure.
Valiant said not all of the remaining ballots will be counted because there are bound to be some uncountable ballots for various reasons, such as missing signatures and incorrect or errant markings.
Most major races remained relatively unchanged in the county, with most of the leaders either gaining or losing an insignificant percentage of votes.
In the race for the Walla Walla City Council East Ward Position 4 seat, Ted Koehler gained a bit more of a cushion in his lead pulling in 2,373 votes. Koehler went from 55% to 56.5% of the total vote. Opponent James Powell had 1,801 Friday night, good for 43% of the votes.
In the race for West Ward Position 5 seat of Walla Walla City Council, Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny maintained her lead over Sharon Kay Schiller, garnering 56% compared to 43% of total votes, respectively.
The closest contest in the county is a school board race for Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 Position 5 between Randy Hinchliffe and Pam Chapman, separated by 12 votes between voters in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. Chapman has 122 votes and Hinchliffe has 110.
Columbia County won’t have another ballot count until Nov. 25.
In Oregon, ballots in Umatilla County had not been updated Friday night with the turnout remaining at 25.6 percent. Ballots are scheduled to be updated Nov. 25, according to Oregon Secretary of State’s website.