Continuing work to replace the needle gate at the diversion point of Yellowhawk Creek at the Division Works Dam will require temporary closure of Mill Creek road access during business hours through Saturday, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations officials.
Passage across the bridge over Yellowhawk Creek will be closed to allow a crane and lift operation to occur. The parking lot and pedestrian bridge across Mill Creek at this point will also be closed. Passage will be available after the work shift ends at 6 p.m. each day.
Signs will be posted requesting pedestrian/bike traffic to be aware of the impacted area from the road on the south side of the division works and bridge crossing Mill Creek at the diversion dam. In addition, the contractor may use some nearby staging areas as well.
For safety, visitors should respect all closed areas and be aware of construction vehicles and trucks traveling along the gravel and paved roads on the project during this period.
For more information about this project or for general information about Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake, call the Mill Creek office at 527-7160.