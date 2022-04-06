Construction is underway on Second Avenue in downtown Walla Walla as part of a major, years-long effort to reconstruct a number of streets and intersections in the area.
Work began March 28, with Second Avenue closed between Alder and Birch streets while utilities are replaced, trees are trimmed or removed, and curbs, gutters, sidewalks, driveways and the road is replaced.
Work on Second Avenue is estimated to continue through June, the first leg of a three-phase project.
Phase 2, which will involve similar construction on Poplar Street between Fifth and Second avenues, is estimated to take place between June and September.
Phase 3, involving Poplar Street between Second Avenue and Colville Street, is estimated for completion in November.
The three phases of the Poplar Transportation Benefit District Project will cost an estimated $8.2 million, including $4.5 million in state and federal grants and $3.7 million in city funding.
Work on the project will run concurrently to the nearby Alder/Poplar Transportation Benefit District Project, another significant project to improve streets in downtown Walla Walla.
Work on that project is slated to run from April to December and will include replacing and reconfiguring infrastructure.
In addition, the city will install roundabouts at three key intersections including the following:
• Alder, Poplar and Park streets
• Alder and Palouse streets
• Poplar and Palouse streets.
The Alder/Poplar TBD Project is estimated to cost around $8 million, including $2.5 million in grant funds from the state Transportation Improvement Board.
