The College Place City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 23, to renew its emergency disaster declaration for the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been in effect since March 17, 2020.
The vote was necessary to continue emergency provisions for the city after Mayor Norma Hernandez was sworn in for her new term following her successful bid for reelection earlier this month, city attorney Rea Culwell said Tuesday.
While many who win their elections earlier this month are not going to be sworn in until 2022, Hernandez was previously appointed mayor, rather than elected, and as such, her term ended upon the conclusion of the election.
While Election Day came and went on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the end of the election is technically considered to be when the county certified its final election results, which happened to be Nov. 23, the same day that the College Place City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Because the previous emergency declaration expired when Hernandez’s previous term ended, it needed to be actively renewed Tuesday if it was to remain in effect, Culwell told council members Tuesday.
“Because we now have a ‘new mayor,’ the ‘old mayor’s’ emergency declarations are no longer valid,” Culwell said. “And to continue to operate on a different path due to COVID, such as meeting (virtually) as we’re meeting now, it needs to be renewed.”
The declaration invoked emergency powers set forth by state law, allowing the city to circumvent some time-consuming procedures and formalities, as well as to adjust some labor agreements to provide adequate staffing.
It also authorizes the mayor, in consultation with other department heads and the Walla Walla County health director, to regulate business practices to prevent certain effects, such as hoarding or price gouging.
In addition to the emergency disaster declaration, the City Council also approved renewing a resolution that orders city flags to be flown at half-staff every Monday for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, in remembrance of those lost to the pandemic.
