WESTON — It took 60 years but the commercial kitchen at Charles Elliott Memorial Park got fancy at last.
On Monday evening a group of people worked up a sweat, pushing, shoving and pulling three gleaming stainless steel appliances, storage shelves and more into the newly painted kitchen.
The commercial grill he was wrestling weighed 800 pounds, Loy Knutzen said, wiping his forehead with the back of his hand and managing to grin.
The makeover of the vintage field house-style building has been in process for more than a year, said Juan Avila, chairman of Weston’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
The committee to refurbish the park kitchen, which is open for free use by all of the town’s residents, was appointed in August 2019, Avila said.
“And by March we had secured all the grants.”
Those came from the Wildhorse Foundation, wind energy grants facilitated by Umatilla County, the Pacific Power Foundation and city coffers, totaling $37,500.
While some was spent on getting an epoxy floor, construction of a grill wall, updated electrical outlets and upgraded gas lines, about $20,000 went into appliances the size of Volkswagen Beetles.
It came together in the nick of time, Avila said.
“With COVID-19, the flooding and fires, we are uncertain of future grants.”
The committee was guided by a parks master plan created 10 years ago, he added. Next on that list: walkways that can be accessed by people who use mobility devices.
The park was created in 1960, and the kitchen was added in 1961, said Weston historian, Sheldon Delph.
The local hardware store owner at the time, Charlie Elliott, bought the parcel of land on Water Street for the community’s children, Delph said.
The merry-go-round still in use by kids came from a park in Milton-Freewater and can’t be replaced once it’s retired, due to modern safety standards, he said.
The park’s kitchen ended up being mostly outfitted with furnishings from area restaurants closing their doors, with the original 40-inch gas range dating back to 1947.
And it was the sort of stove meant to be turned on in the morning and turned off at closing time, Delph added.
“It took an hour and a half to heat up.”
The city’s Umatilla County Pioneer Reunion, commonly known as the Pioneer Picnic, brings people to the park in early June. Families use the kitchen for birthday parties, and the Athena-Weston School District bases its summer meal program there.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission are hopeful the largest of Weston’s parks will see even more use now.
Maybe especially after it took some seven men to move the new, double-door freezer into place. To do so required finally accepting that the appliance was taller than the doorway, no matter what the manufacturer's specifications stated.
By today, though, the kitchen was put to rights and ready for use as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow for it, Avila said.
“With the grant funds that we received, and the hope for future grant funds, we anticipate the public will be able to use this park tomorrow and many tomorrows."