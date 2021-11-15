WESTON — At last week’s meeting, City Council members in Weston accepted the resignation of the grant writer who has brought millions of dollars to this tiny town of about 700 people.
Sheldon Delph, retired educator and avid historian, resigned his post due to medical reasons. Back pain, he said, no longer allows him to spend the hours at a computer required to bring grants to fruition.
Delph officially started helping the city bring in extra funding in 2010 at a contracted salary of $1,000 a year.
“Then they gave me $100 a month,” he said with a laugh, “for the princely sum of $1,200 a year.”
By combing through available grants, doing extensive research and filling out reams of paperwork on behalf of his birthplace, Delph worked with city employees to get funding for bridge replacements, historic renovation, transportation planning and street paving, among other projects.
Delph, 70, attributed his ability to get grants to his background in history and a masters degree in social and computer sciences. Teaching drama, music and special education in elementary schools didn’t hurt, either, he said.
Altogether, his work and partnerships have brought in more than $7 million over 11 years, including a recent $100,000 to start long overdue sidewalk work on Weston's Water Street, a main arterial through town.
“My greatest achievement was getting people to realize a town of 700 can’t do that kind of work on a local budget and that it was possible to find ways with outside help,” Delph said last week.
A motion at the Nov. 10 meeting that city employee Juan Avila be a bridge in getting Delph’s grant information to City Recorder Sheila Jasperson passed unanimously.
In other Council work, Mayor Duane Thul warned members they will have to deal with Weston’s outdated utility rates. At $30 a month for example, the city’s water fee per household is too low to meet loan guidelines if such federal help is required, he said, noting sewer rates had to be raised to $62.50 per month to qualify for help with wastewater treatment.
“I am of the feeling we’d be far better off to raise the rate by $2 or $3 a year rather than all at once,” Thul said.
Thul also said the city would be mailing a letter directly to residents to combat rumors and false commentary on social media regarding the old Post Office building. Contention and misinformation has risen between those who want to see the building preserved and those who want it torn down for safety reasons.
The privately-owned building has been a source of frustration for Weston’s City Council as it has tried working with owners and siblings Jon and Stacy Clinton to address needed repairs, get engineering reports and information to determine how likely it is the Main Street building can be saved.
“Instead, City staff and members of City Council have endured a lot of public criticism — particularly on social media — for not supporting the owners in their dream of building a museum, or of being heavy-handed in trying to address the safety concerns about the building. For the most part the City has deliberately not engaged in these discussions, even when they are based on inaccurate information,” the letter says.
Council members also voted to install a basketball hoop at the Elliot Memorial Park, and to establish set open hours for the public park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.