Weston City Council
When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St, Weston.
PARKING: Second reading of proposed ordinance on Main Street parking.
WASTEWATER: Discussion on private recreational vehicle dumps.
GRANT: Approve Pacific Power Foundation grant for safety upgrade of park kitchen.
TRAVEL: Approve travel for city recorder to attend software conference on Oct. 9-11.
REPAIR: Approve replacement of window in Gizmo (also known as the Food Pantry).
EMAIL: Approve change of email plan.