Weston City Council

When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St, Weston.

PARKING: Second reading of proposed ordinance on Main Street parking.

WASTEWATER: Discussion on private recreational vehicle dumps.

GRANT: Approve Pacific Power Foundation grant for safety upgrade of park kitchen. 

TRAVEL: Approve travel for city recorder to attend software conference on Oct. 9-11.

REPAIR: Approve replacement of window in Gizmo (also known as the Food Pantry).

EMAIL: Approve change of email plan.

