WESTON — Almost a year after presenting the owners of a crumbing business building with an ultimatum to fix or demolish, city council members voted last week to take care of the problem themselves.
In a unanimous decision, on Wednesday, July 9, the council decided to move forward with the process of having the town’s old Post Office declared a dangerous and nuisance building.
The action allows the city to have the structure torn down at its own expense, due to the building’s state of disrepair and the potential harm that can come from such conditions, according to Weston city code.
Often referred to as “the green building” within the community, the Main Street spot has been an issue for years. Reportedly the second oldest downtown building in Umatilla County’s second oldest city, the place has suffered from disuse, neglect, Weston’s native, softer-style brick and a floor that is slowly swallowing items left in the building.
Years of rainstorms have brought untold gallons of water through the sagging roof to soak the interior, where the moisture is held in by the green paint over the exterior walls.
Council member and historic landmark liaison Shawn Monaco noted when he bought his house in Weston 20 years ago, the building had the protective chain-link fencing around the front, as it does today. It's there to protect passersby from falling bricks and to keep curious children out of a potentially deadly situation, officials have said.
A Union-Bulletin story in 2020 noted the 1895 building had served a number of purposes and had been most recently bought in 2003 by Daryl Clifton.
Clifton, who had longtime roots in the area, died in 2008. Since then Clifton’s adult children said they have unsuccessfully looked for ways to restore the place in the manner their father envisioned, as a museum for the community.
The siblings, Jon Clifton and Stacey Clifton, said last August they were pursuing restoration grants and intended to pay off accrued county taxes and city sewage fees.
It was estimated last year it would take some $200,000 to stabilize the building, and material costs have risen sharply since then.
A recent historic preservation grant of $17,500 from Oregon’s Kinsman Foundation will have to be returned, said Weston Mayor Duane Thul.
The grant’s criteria requires matching funds from the Cliftons and that money has not appeared, Thul told the council.
When the city demanded proof of insurance coverage for the green building, a policy was handed over on and dated for the last possible hour officials had given the Cliftons, Thul said.
City attorney Eileen Eakins of Northwest Local Government Legal Advisors told the council last week they are within their rights to demolish the building even as the city does not own the property.
“The challenge is, it will need to be done on the city’s dime,” Eakins said via phone, noting officials have backed away from such action at previous times under the assumption the Cliftons would uphold their assurances they would work on their father’s property.
In 2020, the Cliftons said the building, which is between Weston’s City Hall and its library, was still in limbo in probate court.
Officials will be required to notify government historic preservation officials of plans to demolish the structure, Eakins said.
Thul said in his reading of historic property guidelines, it appears that buildings left to rot away lose historic designation.
Non-demolition options include continuing to apply pressure on the Cliftons and give them benchmarks and a timetable to make their building safe and foreclosure for back fees and taxes, the attorney told the council.
However, it’s worth noting the city has twice offered the Cliftons help with their process on condition of getting the engineer’s report commissioned by the family, Eakins reminded the group, and neither time was a copy given to them.
“And you’ve extended that deadline twice,” she said.
As the council meeting progressed, Eakins and city council members reached the same conclusion — while the process for declaring the old Post Office a dangerous nuisance will take several months and require jumping through hoops, it’s the only reasonable course of action.
With the vote taken, Thul again addressed the council.
“Wow, we’ve moved off first base at 21 years and counting,” he said.
Plans call for the city to put a lien on the property so any future sale will help compensate for demolition costs, officials said.
Jon Clifton said via email the city council's action comes as a surprise, considering the dialogue he and his sister have had with Eakins, which has included laying out steps to get the building stabilized.