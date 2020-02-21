Washington's presidential primary ballots go out today

By U-B staff and The Seattle Times
Ballots for Washington state’s presidential primary on March 10 will begin going out today.
About 34,264 ballots will be mailed out in Walla Walla County, and 2,561 will be going to Columbia County voters. Military and overseas ballots were mailed Jan. 24, with about 330 going to Walla Walla voters and 20 to Columbia County residents.
Last year, the Legislature approved a bill to move the state’s presidential primary election to March 10, a month after New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Previously, Washington’s presidential primary has been held on the fourth Tuesday in May.
In 2016, Washington state spent nearly $9 million conducting a presidential primary that was all but meaningless — Donald Trump had already been chosen as the Republican nominee and the state’s Democrats didn’t use the primary results, instead holding caucuses two months earlier to award delegates.
The 184-member state Democratic Central Committee met last April in Pasco to vote on whether to change the 2020 presidential primary process from a caucus system to a primary-caucus hybrid system. They voted 121-40 to switch to the primary model.
The state Democratic Party will use a primary election to allocate Washington’s presidential delegates. Republicans, who also used a primary in 2016, had previously committed to doing so again in 2020.
But for the state Democratic Party, which has long used caucuses, 2020 will be a first. Instead of gathering and debating for candidates at a caucus with other party loyalists, Washington will choose presidential nominees the same way as every other election — by mail-in ballots.
As in previous years, the names of presidential candidates will be on the ballot. After the primary, the state Democratic Party will still hold much-smaller caucuses, for the purposes of choosing the individuals who will attend the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee as delegates.
Voters in both parties’ primaries will be required to declare their party affiliation when they vote. That declaration will be public information.
Voters who are new state residents can still register to vote online or by mail eight days before election day. Registration services are available in person at either Walla Walla or Columbia counties election’s office until 8 p.m. on March 10.
The Walla Walla County Election’s Office is at 310 W. Poplar St. in Walla Walla. The Columbia County Election’s Department is in the county Auditor’s Office in the Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St., in Dayton.
Mail-in ballots are must be postmarked by midnight on election day, drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m.