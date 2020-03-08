Washington's presidential primary ballots due Tuesday

The Democratic presidential field has shrunk rapidly over the past week, but the roster on ballots Washington’s voters must return by Tuesday in the state primary will not.
Thirteen Democratic candidates, including 10 who have dropped out, remain on the state’s ballot, finalized in January so they could be mailed early to military and overseas voters.
In Walla Walla County there are 35,343 registered voters for the primary election. As of Friday, 11,698 ballots have been returned, or 33.10%, according to the county’s website.
Letters will be mailed to 479 people who did not mark their party preference on the ballot return envelope. They will have until March 19, the day before the election is certified to mark their preference of either Democrat or Republican so their votes can be counted, said Martin.
Columbia County has 2,688 registered voters who neared a 50% turnout with 1,175 ballots, according to the Washington Secretary of State website.
Democrats remaining in the race as of Saturday were leading candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice-President Joe Biden, the two big winners in last week’s Super Tuesday primary. Trailing far behind and the only other remaining candidate is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
For Republicans, President Donald Trump is the only choice for the party on the ballot.
Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deliver ballots to drop boxes or take them directly to their county election offices. Mailed ballots not postmarked by midnight March 10 or they will not be counted.