Walla Walla County Fairgrounds General Manager Bill Ogg’s last day will be June 13.
Ogg has accepted the previously reported position of executive director of the 11-day Nebraska State Fair and the Askarben Livestock Show.
He said Wednesday he sent his resignation to county commissioners Monday with a 30-day notice but will be off sooner due to accrued vacation time. He officially was offered the position late Saturday.
That leaves finding a new general manager for this year's 154th annual Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days in the air, as the board of commissioners hasn't had a chance to discuss it, Commissioner Todd Kimball said.
Since Ogg's announcement was made Monday, Kimball said the three commissioners might discuss it at an upcoming meeting. He also said if the Fair doesn't take place, a new hire might not happen until later this year, though that hasn't been discussed.
The 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days hangs in limbo from the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision originally expected to be made this Monday could be delayed, Kimball noted, adding the determination could be made at the end of this month.