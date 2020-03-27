Walla Walla County treasurer requests taxes be paid through online service

With the first-half 2020 property taxes due by April 30, the Walla Walla County Treasurer's Office is reminding people they have the option to pay online at ubne.ws/propertytax.
“I hope that by offering the eCheck option, taxpayers will pay electronically and be able to stay safe and secure in their homes,” said Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner.
Access to the site is free, but service provider for credit card payments charges a 2.45% fee and VISA debit card charges $3.95 on a payment.
Heimbigner said paying before the April 30 deadline would help amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Governmental agencies will be hard pressed to cover the additional costs that will be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Heimbigner said. “Paying early will bridge the gap until any state or federal assistance may be available.”
For more information, contact the Treasurer’s office at 509-524-2750.