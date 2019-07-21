A mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, or MRAP, could become part of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office arsenal.
The cost to have someone travel to Texas and drive the vehicle back to Walla Walla — much less expensive than having the 28,500 pound Oshkosh all-terrain vehicle shipped — is close to $2,800, according to Sheriff Mark Crider.
Walla Walla County commissioners approved the out-of-state travel request Monday, but Crider hasn’t decided yet whether his office can afford the trip. The military vehicle, worth at least $470,000, is free courtesy of the Department of Defense.
The National Defense Authorization Act allows the DOD to transfer excess items — particularly for counterdrug/terrorism enforcement — to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, through the Secretary of Defense and Law Enforcement Support Office, under the National Defense Authorization Act, according to Crider’s memo to county commissioners.
The Sheriff’s Office learned earlier this month it was awarded the M-ATV, and noted it would replace the agency’s decommissioned, obsolete armored vehicle.
“This is a perfect replacement for that vehicle as well as a vast improvement in overall safety and capability,” Crider wrote.
Although the vehicle is free, the roughly $2,800 was the estimated cost for an employee to retrieve the M-ATV from New Boston, Texas, including airfare ($400), lodging ($450), meals ($400) and fuel ($1,408).
“Two other counties are on the list with us, so we are exploring cost savings measures with them,” Crider wrote in his memo.
The Sheriff’s Office crime analysis technician, who watches for useful items, saw the vehicle in May, the memo stated, and notified the sheriff’s operations chief, who proposed why the vehicle was needed. The uses included calls for active shooters, barricaded suspects, hostage rescue, homeland security, critical incidents, search and rescue, and more, according to the memo.
The M-ATV’s specifications and the possibly nasties it protects responders from are an alphabet soup of high-tech, military terms. Its rolled homogeneous armor (RHA) and underbody improvement kit (UIK) are designed for situations involving ambushes from mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), explosively formed projectiles (EFPs) and small-arms fire (SAF).
Walla Walla County encompasses 1,270 square miles, and the Sheriff’s Office is part of the Regional SWAT Team and crisis negotiators with the cities of Walla Walla and College Place. Crider stated in his memo that deputies also respond to Columbia, Garfield, and Umatilla counties, due to mutual agreements, adding thousands more square miles, many of which are “wide, open spaces.” The total square mileage of coverage was 6,079.
“Approach to incidents or strongholds in such an open environment exposes deputies to great risk,” Crider wrote.
Additionally, Umatilla County was one of 28 high intensity drug trafficking areas, as defined by congress’s Anti-Drug Abuse Act in 1988, Crider wrote.