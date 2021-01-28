County crews will have another busy year with infrastructure improvement plans from bridge work and new signs to straightening out curves and making roadways safer for people traveling under their own power.
A variety of Walla Walla County roadways will soon have paved shoulders, leaving more space for bicyclists and pedestrians.
A few projects were expected to start construction in 2020 but got delayed due to many urgent flood repair projects and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final cost of the flood damage from 2020 for Walla Walla County was about $11 million total between local roads and major arterial damage, but in the next three to four years, the county will get reimbursed by the federal government.
“We’re going to get 80% reimbursed by the feds, only costing about 2.5 million bucks to the local taxpayers, which is great news,” Public Works Director Tony Garcia said at a virtual Port of Walla Walla meeting Tuesday.
The county completed repairs on Mill Creek, Luckenbill, Wickersham, Touchet North, Last Chance and McDonald roads and Wallula, Mill Creek and Kooskooskie bridges and other locations that suffered from flood damage, Garcia said.
He said his entire staff and everyone involved have done and continued to do an amazing job in 2020 despite flooding and COVID-19 challenges and were able to also complete chip seals scheduled for last year around the outside border of the city of Walla Walla.
“Without my team, this would have been much tougher,” he said.
He also commended the Walla Walla County commissioners for making it easier to tackle the repairs.
Three flood-repair projects will span through 2023 or 2024, including the $6.6 million Seven Mile Bridge project, with reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will replace the temporary one-lane bridge there currently.
A few major county roads will see improvements this year, including Mill Creek Road.
From the Five Mile Road intersection to the Seven Mile Road intersection, a two-mile span, Mill Creek Road will have a paved shoulder to allow for bike usage and pedestrians and a realignment of the Five Mile Road intersection, currently skewed.
The $3.2 million project is funded by grants from the Surface Transportation Program Rural and the Rural Arterial Program for $2.5 million and county matching funds of $662,000.
Crews will also work on a $2.43 million project partially funded by the Safety Highway Improvement Program for $1.07 and a county match on Middle Waitsburg Road, between Smith and Martin roads.
The reconstruction project will widen the roadway and correct substandard horizontal and vertical curves.
“There are a couple of sharp curves that we’re going to kind of lengthen and make them not as sharp,” Garcia said.
“What we’re trying to do in projects is we’re trying to get those curves out of the way, so that you can drive 50 mph safely basically.
“Of course, that’s a lot through the county, so we try to chunk and get projects as we can on a yearly basis.”
Staff will be doing many signing and guidepost replacements countywide covered by the Highway Safety Improvement Program, he said.
A rehab of Drumheller Bridge on Sudbury Road between Loney Road and Lower Dry Creek Road is scheduled this year, which will replace a few components of the bridge to lift the current load restrictions.
The federal Bridge Replacement Program funded the $700,000 project entirely.
Along Old Highway 12, crews will repair a bank protection wall damaged in the 2020 flood.
Other projects scheduled to start construction from 2022-2024 are road improvements and bridge replacements.
- The Peppers Bridge Road project between Old Milton Highway and JB George Road will provide additional space for bicyclists and pedestrians by
- paving about a 5-foot shoulder.
- Crews will replace the Wallula Avenue and Gose Street intersection with a roundabout.
- On Pettyjohn Road, Dell Sharp Bridge will be replaced for $6.2 million, with federal funding and a local match.
- Crews will also replace Arch Bridge on
- Lamar Road.
- The Abbott Road Sidewalk and Stormwater Replacement project will build a concrete sidewalk on the north side of the road and disconnect a stormwater outfall in 2022 in a joint effort between the Walla Walla School District and the county.
- Lower Waitsburg and Fishhook Park road projects will see fixes to substandard horizontal and vertical curves in 2024.