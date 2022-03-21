Following an unusually crowded meeting Monday, March 14, the Walla Walla County Commission agreed to form a bipartisan committee to provide feedback as commissioners considers new district maps based on 2020 census data.
The decision came after an outpouring of residents requesting additional public input in the process, a number of whom wanted to see major changes to the map so that the cities of Walla Walla and College Place would be less divided than they are currently.
“The last time I saw this room this full was when we raised dog license fees,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said in the crowded commissioner chambers. “You guys laugh — that was true."
With 2020 census data in hand, the county’s elections department, which is part of the county auditor’s office, is preparing several drafts of potential district maps. County commissioners will then have the final say on which of the proposed maps would be adopted.
That final map determines district boundaries for commissioners of both the county and the Port of Walla Walla and must be adjusted in response to changes in population since the 2010 census.
While county commissioners are elected at-large among all county voters, primary elections are based on voters within their districts. Also, candidates for those positions must live within their districts.
State law dictates that county district maps must comply with a number of criteria, including that they must be as equal in population as possible, as compact as possible, and must be geographically contiguous. Census data may not be used to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party.
Districts should also, “to the extent feasible,” coincide with recognized natural boundaries — such as waterways — and preserve “existing communities of related and mutual interest.” This section of the applicable statue is considered to be of a lower priority than other requirements, however.
Elections Supervisor David Valiant provided the example of the Touchet School District, which had been divided in two by 2010 redistricting process. Those maps split the district, with one portion in Congressional District 4, represented in Congress by Rep. Dan Newhouse, and the other in Congressional District 5, represented by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
“(Communities of shared interest don’t) have to be an incorporated place, in can be a community like so,” Valiant said.
Housekeeping items
District 3, represented in the Board of County Commissioners by Tompkins and in the Port of Walla Walla by Ron Dunning, will need to cede some amount of territory to its neighboring districts, as it has a larger population, Valiant said during Monday’s meeting.
Some smaller adjustments will also have to be made to parts of District 1, represented by County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry and Port Commissioner Kip Kelly, which are not geographically connected to the rest of the district. Those “islands” of District 1 within District 3 contain about 80 people.
In addition, the county’s precincts, which are the smallest electoral boundaries, also need to be updated based on census data. The Marcus Precinct, a portion of southern Walla Walla in Mayberry’s District 1, will need to cede some of its boundaries, having exceeded the maximum allowable population of 1,500 people, Valiant said.
Commissioners and elections officials stated Monday that, while previous redistricting processes had largely been a matter of small housekeeping changes, the process generated substantial community interest this year.
Extensive public testimony
Some in attendance, including members of area Democratic groups and others who stated they were independents, requested that the county auditor consider major changes to district boundaries.
“The way that the districts are currently configured, the urban areas — the city of Walla Walla and College Place —a re divided among three different districts,” said Kari Isaacson, treasurer for the Walla Walla County Democrats, during Monday’s meeting.
“That seems to be a community of interest, those urban areas,” Isaacson said.
The city of Walla Walla is mostly split between County District 1 and District 2, while District 3 contains a single precinct of the city of Walla Walla and the entirety of College Place. Because the city of Walla Walla contains nearly 54% of the county's population, it is not possible to draw districts without carving up the municipality.
However, Isaacson and others called for the city to be split up as little as possible in future maps.
Linda Gunshefski, a past supporter of local Democratic candidates, said that current district boundaries dilute the voting power of taxpayers in the city of Walla Walla, “including a large number who are probably minorities or Latinx.”
In response, County Auditor Karen Martin noted that, while commissioners faced primary elections based on their districts, the general election was decided by the entire county.
“I’m not really sure that I’m seeing what your issue is with the way it’s been set up,” Martin said.
“I don’t think we have a lot of disparity among how our population’s divided, the way the boundaries are,” she later added.
Emily Tillotson, a member of the community activist group We Belong Walla Walla, voiced similar concerns about the splintering of voters in the city of Walla Walla, stating that the redistricting process needed to be protected against gerrymandering.
“This concerns me a lot since we tend to have one-party control in our county,” Tillotson said.
“I would especially like the commissioners to inform us on how they plan to evaluate our maps, and how they plan to ensure that they are fair and competitive, and how they plan to really overtly avoid gerrymandering them,” Tillotson continued.
Tillotson later asked Martin how the maps had been determined in past years, and whether any consideration was made regarding communities of shared interests.
“Ten years ago … we drew up three maps that would basically pull voters from one commissioner district into another commissioner district to equalize them out,” said Martin, who was elected as auditor in 1998 and oversaw redistricting after the 2000 and 2010 censuses.
“Technically, as far as I know — that is, I’d have to do more research — but that is basically what our job entails," she said.
Martin added that she interpreted the law as requiring her office to not further divide communities of shared interests, but that the maps were not required to undo divisions already codified.
“They don't want us probably changing a lot more about them then we already have,” Martin said. “That’s the way I would read it.”
Isaacson raised concerns with Martin’s interpretation of the statutes, noting that the city of Walla Walla tended to vote Democratic more often than the rest of the county, and splitting the city among three districts could dilute their vote.
Martin pushed back, stating that her office was barred by state law from taking into consideration the political affiliation of voters while creating a district.
Donald Schwerin, who stated that he was not affiliated with either party, added his voice in support of consolidating the cities of Walla Walla and College Place into a district to the greatest extent feasible. Schwerin presented precinct data he had put together himself and asked the county auditor to use it to create a district map that county commissioners could consider.
Calls for public input
A number of attendees requested that commissioners form a citizen’s committee that could provide additional public input prior to the commissioners making a final decision.
“You need to include public input before you make this decision for the next 10 years, if for no other reason to protect us, the taxpayers, from the aggravation that just happened in Yakima and Franklin County,” said Gunshefski.
Jeffrey Robinson and others Monday referenced lawsuits that Latino voters filed earlier this year in the Yakima Valley and last year in Franklin County alleging that redistricting processes had diluted the vote of Latino residents.
A federal lawsuit filed in January alleged that Washington’s bipartisan redistricting commission had created legislative district maps that intentionally created districts which prevented Latino voters from electing their preferred state representatives and senators. Plaintiffs in that case argued that legislative district in the Yakima Valley and Pasco areas had “cracked apart” Latino voters, preventing them from having a practical majority in any district.
Notably, state redistricting commissions have additional guidelines they must follow as compared to county commissioner maps. As they draw the maps that determine the boundaries of Washington’s 49 legislative districts, state law requires the maps to encourage competitive elections, a provision that county commission maps do not need to consider.
State law also directs the redistricting commissions to minimize the number of counties and municipalities divided between legislative districts. While county commission maps are tasked with preserving “communities of related and mutual interest,” state law makes no explicit mention of county commissioner districts respecting the boundaries of cities.
Speakers at Monday’s Walla Walla County Commission meeting also referenced Franklin County, which was sued last year by several local Latino voters and the League of United Latin American Citizens over recently drawn county commission districts. Hispanic residents make up 54% of Franklin County’s population, according to 2020 census data.
Plaintiffs in that case alleged that the county commissioners had approved district boundaries that split up predominantly Latino areas, including in east Pasco, preventing them from forming a cohesive voting block.
Several speakers said that they believed a redistricting process in Walla Walla County that involved additional community input would help the county avoid potential lawsuits.
“I urge you to focus your efforts on making sure that marginalized communities such as Walla Walla’s growing Latinx community receive the districts that are fair to them,” said Robinson, a former resident of Franklin County and member of various Democratic Party organizations.
“Regardless of where you may personally stand in your politics, redistricting is a sacred process,” Robinson continued. “And it's a bond of trust between all of us and our elected officials.”
Commissioners expressed concern about a tight deadline and the possibility that extended public feedback would delay the process. Martin said the county could consider creating a new district map in 2023 in order to seek further public input; however, she acknowledged in an interview that state law only allows redistricting once every four years.
Ultimately, commissioners agreed to form a committee that would provide feedback on district maps, though county commissioners retain final say on what maps are approved. That committee will include Commissioner Todd Kimball, Martin, Valiant, one member each selected by the county’s Republican and Democratic parties, and an independent voter, Harris said in a brief interview Friday, March 18.
The members of that committee will likely be formalized during the upcoming Monday, March 21 commissioner meeting, and will hold its first meeting Thursday, March 24, Harris added.
Next steps
Walla Walla County commissioners said Monday that they have a hard deadline of May 2 to finalize their district maps, limiting the time for public comment. That deadline, Martin said during the meeting, was to provide time for systems to be tested with the new maps prior to May 16-20, when candidates for public office file to be placed on upcoming ballots.
However, Walla Walla County is already several months late in filing its new county commission maps.
While new precinct maps must be submitted no later than May 2, two weeks prior to the first day candidates can file for office, state law required county district boundaries to be approved prior to Dec. 31, 2021, if affected positions — county or port commissioners —w ere up for election in 2022.
An election is scheduled in 2022 for County Commissioner District No. 3, held by Tompkins, who has said he will not run for reelection.
Martin, in an interview, said that she had been informed that the county had missed the deadline by a member of the Washington Secretary of State’s office after the Monday, March 14 meeting.
Martin noted that the districting process had been slowed by substantial delays at the federal and state level to provide the census data needed to draw new maps.
During Kitsap County's redistricting process, officials had warned that public input participation would be limited due to delays at the federal and state level. However, that county began assessing their district maps shortly after census data was released in September and included public input during three phases before final maps were approved Dec. 13, 2021.
Counties of about the same population as Walla Walla County, such as Grant and Whitman counties, also finished their county redistricting process by the December 2021 deadline and included some degree of public input during this process.
Martin said she was not aware of any potential consequences for missing the deadline.
When asked whether it could have consequences for Walla Walla County, the Washington Secretary of State’s office pointed to a statute pertaining to local redistricting processes.
“While the statute does not specifically address what happens if a county fails to submit by the deadline, it does provide for a legal challenge to the adopted plan by a voter within the district,” wrote Communications Director Charlie Boisner.
That statute allows for any registered voter in an area affected by the redistricting plan to request that the Walla Walla County Superior Court review the approved maps, so long as that request is made within 15 days of adoption.
State law also requires that commissioners publish a draft plan prior to final approval. Commissioners must also hold a public meeting, including advance notice and a public comment period, which must be held within 10 days of publishing the draft plan and at least a week prior to adopting the plan.
