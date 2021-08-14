The Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners now has an email account for people to send comments regarding the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue on the county courthouse lawn.
Comments can be emailed to columbus@co.walla-walla.wa.us or mailed to Walla Walla County Commissioners, PO BOX 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The deadline to submit public comment is Sept. 13, 2021.
The Columbus statue has been a subject of controversy since 2020, after activists advocated for the removal of the statue.
County commissioner discussions about the statue were temporarily put on hold. The discussion is now resuming, albeit not in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release, the commissioners stated they encourage the public to submit their comments by email or mail, and that those comments will be reviewed by the board for further consideration.