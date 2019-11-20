Walla Walla County increases three tax levies

Walla Walla County commissioners voted unanimously this week, with Commissioner Jim Johnson absent, to increase tax levy collection for current expenses, roads and emergency medical services.
No changes were made to other county levies.
“We don’t like to raise taxes, we never do … Expenses are going up way faster than our revenue,” said Commissioner Todd Kimball.
The 2% increase will provide the county with $179,000, said Debra Antes, the county assessor.
Kimball said the reason for increasing the tax 2% on the current expense levy was that “employees’ wages and benefits are outpacing any revenue gains we are getting in the county. We have been cutting expenses for three years, and it’s really not feasible anymore.”
The county is short $780,000, Kimball said.
Tony Garcia, the county Public Works director, said during public discussion that the his department needs the additional $112,000 in funding from the 2% increase for the road levy to make up for some costs lost from the $30 car tab initiative, I-976.
Kimball said the department will lose about a half a million dollars a year due to the initiative and could cost his department more because of the new-found competition from larger counties for grants.
Public Works has not increased the road tax levy in 14 years. It has a banked capacity of roughly $450,000 from not taking that 1% levy. They will now collect this funding.
The emergency medical services district tax levy of 2% is an increase that occurs annually.
A public hearing for the county 2020 budget is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at 314 W. Main St.