Walla Walla County commissioners Monday approved the 2018 update and amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, but with significant changes to one application.
A request from the city of College Place to expand the city’s Urban Growth Area was dialed back from 158 acres to a single 19-acre parcel south of the city and west of State Route 125. Addition of two other parcels of 91 acres and 48 acres also in the State Route 125 corridor were denied.
The motion to approve passed 2-1 with Commissioners Jim Johnson and Greg Tompkins voting in favor and Commissioner Todd Kimball voting against.
Johnson noted the College Place request had generated the most input during a hearing last month, with many residents speaking against allowing the 91 and 48-acre parcels into the UGA. In his comments, Tompkins said he had “thought about this long and hard ... but I don’t believe the city has made its case for the inclusion of these two areas.”
Kimball also said he did not think the city had totally fulfilled its obligation to show that it needed more land in its UGA. He also said that multiple population and land use analyses provided by the city, as well as other actions, had eroded his confidence in the city’s data.
Another Comprehensive Plan amendment approved Monday will allow the city of Walla Walla to remove 198 acres at Third Avenue and Langdon Road from its Urban Growth Area. That request also passed by a 2-1 vote with Johnson and Tomkins in favor and Kimball opposed.
In his comments, Kimball said he had a hard time with the request and criticized how the city’s actions have frustrated landowners, farmers and developers.
Before being brought into the UGA, Kimball said the area was farmland with uninterrupted, irrigated tracts. After being incorporated into the UGA, developers purchased the land “at elevated costs due to the UGA designation” but when they attempted to develop the land at city densities, they were “thwarted at every turn by the city under any auspices (the city) could pull up.”
Kimball said the area is now broken into some housing developments along with small lots difficult to farm. “And now the city wants to pull the rug out from underneath the landowners and the farmers ... (and) the developers who wanted to develop that land,” he said.
Two other Comprehensive Plan amendments on the final docket that were unanimously approved Monday were:
The county’s proposed periodic update of the Comprehensive Plan and development regulations.
A proposal by Sheryl Cox to bring 27 acres of property adjacent to the east edge of Walla Walla Community College into the city of Walla Walla Urban Growth Area. Proposal would change the land use and zoning to Public Reserve to provide for development “of uses compatible with Walla Walla Community College or other uses beneficial to the public.”
According to Tom Glover, county Community Development director, action on the 2018 amendments was continued into this year due to allow resolution of an appeal filed in late 2018 related to proposals by the city of College Place and to ensure appropriate consideration was given to all proposals on the final docket.