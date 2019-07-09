Walla Walla County commissioners Monday had their first official look at the recently relocated city sleep center.
Commissioners Todd Kimball, Jim Johnson and Greg Tompkins spent about an hour touring the facility, which was moved in April from Fourth and Rees avenues to 15th and Rees avenues, just south of the Washington State Penitentiary.
In addition to 31 Conestoga huts and four tents used for housing, two portable structures from Milton-Freewater Unified School District have been located at the site. One building will be used as a meeting space where residents can take part in life skills classes, eat meals and take shelter during severe weather.
The second is being remodeled to provide toilets and showers, a laundry and house two caretakers.
Commissioners spoke with members of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless and Byron Olsen, Walla Walla’s deputy city manager, about how the center operates and the people it serves.
A little over 40 people can be accommodated in the center’s Conestoga huts. There are also four tents, each with two beds, that can be pressed into service if needed.
Commissioners last year approved a contract with the city of Walla Walla for a pilot program to fund the sleep center up to $100,000 from document recording fees charged by the county. The contract went into effect at the start of this year.
According to Kimball, commissioners agreed to the pilot program with the city with the stipulation that residents of the sleep center must receive services that will assist them to get out of homelessness.