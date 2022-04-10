Members of the public have now had the chance to review three proposed maps that will determine the shape of Walla Walla County districts for years to come.

The three maps were displayed publicly April 5 in the Board of County Commissioners chambers. The county commissioners will vote to approve their preferred map during their Monday, April 11, meeting.

Two maps, Plans A and B, make minimal changes to existing district boundaries, shifting small areas between the three current districts.

Plan C, however, would make sizable changes to current boundaries, creating a district including large swathes of the cities of Walla Walla and College Place.

That plan was created based on recommendations provided to county officials by resident Donald Schwerin, a former Democratic candidate for elected office who said he is no longer affiliated with either party.

Calls for consolidation

During an unusually active March 14 meeting of the county commissioners, a number of residents insisted that the county should adopt districts that consolidate urban voters into their own district.

Current maps divide the cities of Walla Walla and College Place relatively evenly between the three districts, which advocates argued diluted the vote of city residents and certain areas with more Hispanic voters.

Walla Walla County District maps Current Walla Walla County district boundaries as presented Monday, March 14, by county Elections Supervisor David Valiant.

Many, though not all, of the residents advocating for this change were affiliated with the Democratic party.

Kari Isaacson, treasurer of the county Democratic party and an appointed member of the six-person redistricting advisory committee, argued March 14 that city residents tended to be more Democratic-leaning, while all three county commissioners are Republicans.

No configuration of the maps allows a single district to encompass both the city of Walla Walla and of College Place, which collectively contain more than half of the county’s population. Instead, some advocates have called for consolidating as much of the urbanized areas into their own districts as possible, arguing that current maps overly divide the cities and dilute their residents’ votes.

Though Isaacson did present a proposal that would split the urban population between two districts surrounded by a third rural district, this map was passed over in favor of a map based on a proposal by Schwerin.

Plan C, based on Schwerin’s map, would create a single district made up entirely of urbanized areas and split the remainder of the county and outlying urbanized areas between the other two districts.

Possible impacts on commissioners

Though many who advocated for a city-based district during the March 14 meeting were affiliated with the Democratic party, it’s unclear what, if any, effect the different maps would have on the partisan outcomes of commissioner elections.

In the 2016 general election, Republicans Todd Kimball and Jim Johnson won around twice as many votes as their Democratic opponents, a sizable margin that holds consistently across all county-wide elections in recent decades.

In addition, only primary elections take place within Walla Walla County district boundaries; during the general election, commissioners are selected by voters across the entire county, who have historically voted heavily Republican.

During the 2020 primaries, no Democrats ran for District 1, the district that could be urbanized if commissioner vote to approve Plan C.

However, the change in districts could have a significant effect on the the current board of commissioners.

If commissioners approve Plan C, Commissioner Jenny Mayberry would no longer live in the district she represents and would instead live within Kimball’s District 2. This would mean one of the two commissioners would no longer be able to serve in that office unless they changed residence.

The change would not trigger a special election, however, Valiant said in an interview. Instead, commissioners would continue to serve until the end of their current terms.

The maps could also impact candidates vying to represent District 3, currently held by outgoing leader Greg Tompkins, during the upcoming 2022 elections.

Gunner Fulmer, who announced his candidacy in late March, lives within District 3 as it is defined currently and in all proposed district maps. But if a potential candidate lived in the Rancho Villa community within the Wainright precinct, for instance, they might not be able to run for that seat if that precinct is moved into District 1, as proposed in Plans C and B.

Committee members’ parting thoughts

In response to calls for additional transparency and public input during the redistricting process, county commissioners agreed to form a six-person redistricting committee, which would include three county officials and three residents.

Wendi Kregger, chair of the county Republican party, was selected for the committee alongside Isaacson, representing county Democrats, and Marjorie Sanborn, representing county voters unaffiliated with either party.

They were joined by Commissioner Kimball, Auditor Karen Martin and Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant.

There were initial indications during the March 14 meeting that the bipartisan committee may recommend a map to the county commissioners, as has happened in other counties undergoing a similar process, though commissioners ultimately would decide which map to approve.

However, committee members told the Union-Bulletin that no final recommendation will be made prior to Monday’s vote on a final map, and instead the committee acted as a work group while the commissioners considered their options.

In interviews, Isaacson and Sanborn said they supported the adoption of Plan C. Isaacson cited the decisions commissioners make that directly impact residents in the cities of Walla Walla and College Place.

“Public health, our legal system, our courts, the jail — it’s really important that the commissioners focus on the totality, the entire county,” Isaacson said.

She added that she felt the commissioners could, at times, focus more on issues outside of city limits, despite most of the county’s population living within city limits.

Kregger wrote in an email that she supported adoption of either Plan A or Plan B because they “offer the most compliant option with regards to the RCWs.”

However, Valiant told the U-B that all three maps appeared to be compliant with state law. Kregger could not be reached for clarification before deadline.

While Sanborn praised commissioners for forming the bipartisan committee, and Kregger wrote that, like “the many proceedings from the County Commissioners Office,” the public had plenty of opportunities to provide input, Isaacson criticized the short time frame for deliberations.

She pointed to a Dec. 31, 2021, deadline missed by county officials, which was when state law required that a final map be adopted. In an earlier interview, Martin indicated that her office, which prepares the maps, was not aware of the deadline until after the March 14 meeting.

Isaacson was quick to add that she has publicly supported Martin in the past, including for her performance overseeing the county’s 2020 elections, but she said the county should have begun the process earlier to provide more time to consider different maps.

However, counties that did meet the Dec. 31 deadline also worked with shorter-than-normal timelines due to issues with the 2020 census. During Kitsap County’s redistricting process, officials had warned that public input participation would be limited.

Next steps

Following Monday’s vote to adopt a district map, that plan will be published on the county website. A legal notice will be published in the Union-Bulletin on April 14.

The public will have a final opportunity to provide feedback on the district map chosen by commissioners during an April 25 meeting. The final map will be approved no later than May 2.

Any voter who believes the map does not abide by state law will then have up to 15 days to challenge the approved plan in court.