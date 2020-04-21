Walla Walla County commissioners are asking all county department managers to reduce their budgets 5-10%.
In Monday meetings with each department, commissioners said the reductions are intended to counteract rising costs and decreasing revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county started the year with an $87.8 million budget.
Even the office of commissioners is not immune, though the Department of Community Health is an exception that will likely need a budget increase.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins said he and Diane Harris, clerk of the board, found 5% through a reduction of five hours per week each for Harris and the assistant clerk. Elimination of the travel budget also makes sense since there’s no reason for travel at the moment.
Tompkins said all three of the commissioners could write a check back to the county based on the number needed to get to 5%.
“It’s not just sales tax revenue that is getting cut,” Commissioner Todd Kimball said. “The fairgrounds, for example, is losing 30, 40, $50,000 worth of revenue in the last two months because they can’t rent out the facility.”
Commissioner Jim Johnson said the fairgrounds are expected to lose $70,000 in revenue by mid-May.
Tony Garcia, director of Public Works said fuel-tax revenue cuts are estimated at about 50% statewide, according to the County Road Administration Board and the Transportation Improvement Board.
The state programs provide portions of funding for new construction and preservation road projects, he said.
“Unfortunately, for law and justice people, everything in law and justice is sales tax. Sales tax is where we are taking the biggest beating. So you guys are going to have to really look at your budgets and figure it out,” Tompkins said. “Coming back here and saying, ‘I don’t have anywhere to cut,’ isn’t an option.”
Johnson said three options exist for budget adjustments: increased taxes, spending cuts or use of “rainy day funds.”
He said raising taxes is not something he would think about doing at this time and digging too much into the rainy day fund is not a safe option.
“You still run the potential of losing a very, very large property taxpayer somewhere in the county, and that’s really the worst-case scenario that our reserve was designed to cover,” he said.
Kimball used Tyson and its outbreak as an example. A hypothetical shutdown for an extended period of time could lead to closure, he said.
“So that would definitely be a bigger hit to our budget then most people realize,” Kimball said.
Tompkins said federal funding may be available for local governments, but it is not a guarantee.
Hoping for money from the federal government is not a plan to help the budget, Kimball said.
“We need to figure out a way to make it work here, without that,” he said. “And if we do get it, then we can obviously change our tune, and what we are doing at that point.”
Sheriff Mark Crider asked if there had been any discussion about the three commissioners deciding when the county will reopen instead of waiting for the state.
“The governor leads the state,” Tompkins said. “We have some control over a few things, but we can’t overrule the governor.”
He said commissioners have sent a message to the governor, like many others, but the governor said the peer pressure will not sway the decision.
The timeline is dependent on the COVID-19 curve going down for 14 days, Tompkins reiterated.
“Here in Walla Walla County when we can reopen… we have to have some protections for our local community in place,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of the county Department of Community Health.
Referring to budget cuts, she said, “We’re on the frontlines with this, and responsible, ultimately, with the board of health,” she said.
She said the Department of Community Health has received a reduction of allocation already, several years in a row, and to be able to reopen the county, they will need investment.
“To be able to manage the outbreaks that we do have, and be able to do the contact tracing and notification and continued enhanced work, we need to be able to do more,” DeBolt said. “My team is tapped. I am going to need to add positions to my department to be able to manage that.”