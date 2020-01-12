Walla Walla County commissioner meetings every Monday and Tuesday will now begin at 10 a.m.
Commissioners previously met at 9:15 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.
The board also moved executive sessions, which are closed to the public, to the end of meetings.
