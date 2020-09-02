Walla Walla County commissioners Monday voted to allow the use of federal coronavirus aid to ensure that county employees’ benefits are paid.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, provides for federal coronavirus relief funds to be distributed to states.
In turn, Olympia distributed the funds to Washington cities and counties. In this distribution, Walla Walla County was allocated $3.42 million to use in its COVID-19 relief efforts.
The meeting’s discussion began with a request from Director of Community Health Meghan DeBolt to use roughly $169,000 of CARES funding to pay for benefits of employees in her department.
She explained that many employees normally bill their time to various grant programs, but much of their time now has shifted to COVID-19-related work that cannot be billed to other funding sources. This includes employees working on the case investigation team, as well as in epidemiology, outreach, communications, and administration.
Previously payment of the salaries of these employees was authorized by the county, but benefits payments were not.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins asked whether this shift means grant work isn’t getting done. But DeBolt assured commissioners the department is getting everything done, but spending less time on programs that formerly demanded in-person meetings, such as the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program and maternal and child health programs.
The traffic safety staff is now working on case investigations and Latino community outreach.
“Our team has been really creative about getting the work done, and we are billing out our grants as fully as we possibly can,” she added.
Considering a scenario in which all county departments might also request CARES funds to cover employee benefits, Commissioner Todd Kimball estimated in the worst-case scenario total requests might amount to $250,000. He also estimated that so far the county has committed approximately $3 million of its original allocation, leaving sufficient funds to cover this possibility, with about $150,000-200,000 remaining for other uses.
However, he cautioned, “There are tons of moving parts here. For instance, the court services right now may be getting a grant of some sort to pay for some of the things that they had requested from us, so there may be some money flowing back into the CARES funding for the county.”
Following this discussion, the commissioners voted to allow the use of CARES funds “to cover benefits for employees previously billed to grants and employees who were hired for COVID response.”
DeBolt also pointed out that the department’s staffing needs are not currently being met, and may increase.
“I am trying to hire another nurse, but it’s really difficult because the salary that we offer isn’t very competitive,” she said. The position is currently advertised at $24.72 an hour, whereas nurses in a clinical setting start close to $30 an hour.
She anticipates receiving additional state funding for the rest of this year and into 2021. But additional hiring may still be needed.
“We may need to add additional positions as well, especially as we have schools starting to reopen. Campuses are starting to reopen to a certain degree and our response is going to have to be very robust,” she said.
“I expect we’re going to be needed more than ever as we move into the future.”