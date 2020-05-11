Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball has announced his campaign for re-election in November.
Filing for this year’s general election opens today and goes through Friday.
Kimball has served District 2 in Walla Walla County for three and a half years and is running for his second term. He is hoping his experience on the job will make him the best candidate.
A number of challenges have presented themselves to commissioners in the last three months including the flood in February and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said. A decline in revenue between $1 million and $2 million for 2020 in the county, possibly more, is the result of the pandemic.
“To say that the next few years will be challenging is a serious understatement,” Kimball said. “We will need experienced commissioners who are able to dissect the budget and make the hard choices that are undoubtedly headed our way.”
Because Walla Walla County departments and other elected-official offices have had to adapt to provide online services, he said, this may result as a new “normal.”
Online services may be a way to reduce employee costs, the highest cost to the county, he said.
With budget issues in mind, he said, he is up for the challenge and willing to serve as commissioner for another four years.
“This is having a devastating effect on our local economy and small businesses,” he said.
Returning to operations after the statewide shutdown for COVID-19 is another situation county leaders are watching closely. Kimball said the Board of County Commissioners is in constant contact with Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to try and influence the decision to allow local businesses to reopen as soon as it is safely possible.
“The Board of County Commissioners has developed and nurtured an effective relationship with our legislators,” he said.
Building bridges between the commissioners’ office and other leaders has always been key. Kimball said he aimed, at the beginning of his term, to strengthen relationships in the county.
For example, he set out to improve the relationship between the commissioners’ office and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
Kimball said there is a drastic improvement in communication and mutual respect with Sheriff Mark Crider, and discussions have reinforced Kimball’s understanding of the role deputies and the Sheriff’s Office play in the community.
He has also made an effort, with fellow commissioners, to focus on the needs of residents of Burbank and Waitsburg by having meet-and-greets in outlying communities in Walla Walla County.
“These have been great for commissioners to hear directly from constituents that have legitimate concerns,” he said. “I have also attended City Council meetings for Waitsburg, Prescott and College Place to understand the issues they are facing, which helps me to make decisions affecting their livelihood.”
The most challenging period during his time in office was the sudden death of Commissioner Jim Duncan in December 2018, he said.
“I leaned heavily on Commissioner Duncan during my first year while I was ‘getting my feet wet,’” Kimball said. “He was a dedicated leader and passionate advocate for Walla Walla County and its citizens. His death was a real loss for all of us.”
Kimball’s campaign, in the beginning, focused on representing the farming interests in Walla Walla County, protecting personal property rights and overseeing the county’s $87 million yearly budget, he said. These remain his priorities, and he brings experience as a farmer and a certified public accountant.
“It has been an honor to serve Walla Walla County as your District 2 county commissioner for the past three and a half years, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy to run for a second term,” he said.