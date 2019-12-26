Walla Walla County 2020 budget awaits adoption

A public hearing followed by adoption of the Walla Walla County 2020 budget are scheduled for Monday morning at the Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
The end-of-year vote comes after several delays for a variety of reasons.
The budget total is projected to be $86.2 million, $6 million less than last year’s $92 million budget.
The current expense fund, which pays for much of the county’s day-to-day operations, is projected at $19.1 million, $4 million cut from last year’s approved budget of $23.1 million.
“In the last three years, it’s been tight every year that I’ve been a commissioner … We’re reaching a point now where it’s either raising revenues or … it’s going to be tougher to keep employees. Wages and benefits are going up too fast,” Commissioner Todd Kimball said.
Commissioners voted Monday to formally adopt a current expense reserve fund.
“We dip into our 25% reserve, which was never the intention but that’s what’s been happening over the last 10 years … so if something were to happen, we don’t really have 25%, we have less than that, because we’ve spent into that,” Kimball said.
County staff is working toward that reserve amount but are $377,036 short of the requirement, he said.
This is the latest commissioners have adopted a budget in three years.
The adoption has been rescheduled four times.
At a meeting Dec. 16, Commissioners Kimball and Greg Tompkins expressed frustration with the delay in this year’s budget adoption.
“We have yet to see the latest iteration of the budget from our Auditor’s Office. I’ll be honest, the frustration rises in this chair every week that we do this,” Kimball said at the meeting.
Commissioners are required to pass the 2020 budget before the end of the year and prefer to have the budget finalized by the first week of December, due to the holidays, he said.
Kimball said the delay was due to vacations taken in November and early December in the auditor’s office, but Karen Martin, the county’s elected auditor, said this wasn’t the only reason the budget vote has been delayed.
Tompkins said in a meeting: “Part of the reason is that she hasn’t been here, so I mean I have a high degree of frustration. I mean she did this to us in the summer and when we needed to get our budget numbers in and now at the end of the year it’s happening, and she’s going to have to appoint somebody to do this for her because it’s unacceptable.”
In a later discussion with the U-B, he stressed that the auditor does a “good job.”
Martin said budget meetings in October and continuing talks in November were part of the delay when commissioners asked departments and elected officials to make additional changes.
“By the time I got those, I was out on scheduled leave that I let them know about in October,” Martin told the U-B.
Commissioners received the revised budget Dec. 18 and are reviewing it.
Each department is also reviewing their own budget to make sure all required changes have been properly reflected, Kimball said.
“The budget is 160 pages. I literally go through every line on every page,” Kimball said.
Martin said that despite delays and frustrations, the county will be on time with its 2020 budget.
It is close to done, with only small changes needed, Martin said.
Commissioners expect to have it passed on Monday, Kimball said.
“There is no effect to departments with passing the budget the last few days of December, and in some ways has helped us get a closer estimate of final 2019 year-end balances,” Kimball said.