Special meetings are planned for this week as Walla Walla County commissioners meet with department heads to discuss preliminary budgets for 2020.
Monday at 1 p.m. in the county Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., commissioners will discuss preliminary budgets for Superior Court, human resources/risk management, the Assessor’s Office and the office of the county commissioners as well as other budgets under the commissioners’ oversight.
Tuesday starting at 9:15 a.m. commissioners will discuss budgets for the county fairgrounds, the Juvenile Justice Center, and the Corrections Department.