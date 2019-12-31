Walla Walla County adopts 2020 budget

Walla Walla County commissioners approved a 2020 budget on Monday showing a decrease from 2019, but changes will need to happen for 2021 as employee benefits and wages increase faster than revenues.
“At some point, we just need to tell departments that this is the number you get; you figure out where you want to cut it from,” Commissioner Todd Kimball said. “That is kind of where we’re going to go, starting this 2021 budget cycle … At this point, we’ve really cut travel and entertainment and all that kind of stuff as much as we can.”
Kimball and Commissioner Greg Tompkins unanimously approved the 2020 budget document Monday; Commissioner Jim Johnson was absent.
The budget will total about $87.8 million, a decrease of 4.63% from the previous year’s total of $92 million. It was adopted, after being rescheduled four times, one day before the deadline.
The current expense fund is budgeted at $23.1 million for 2020, an increase of about 0.14% from 2019’s figure.
Revenues are budgeted at $18.6 million, while expenditures are budgeted at $19.1 million, leaving $503,575 more in expenditures.
“Our revenues to expenditures, however, are a little bit short,” said County Auditor Karen Martin. “Quite frankly that’s about where we usually are, or maybe a little further away from that.”
Kimball said the year before he went through every budget and found several departments that had some large expenditures at the end of the year.
“I had explanations for every one of them, and they were all fair,” he said. “I didn’t have a single problem with any department the way they spent their budget at the end of the year, it was all stuff they’re gonna need. I try to make sure all the departments in the county are being as frugal as we are.”
There were no new hires expected this year, but the Emergency Management Director, Emergency Medical Director and Human Resource Risk Manager received salary increases, Kimball said.
County roads is 23.65% of the total budget at $20.77 million. A 2% increase for the road levy will add $112,000 in funding, according to previous U-B reporting.
The county voted to increase the current expense levy by 2%, which will provide the county with $179,000 more, Debra Antes, the county assessor, said in previous U-B reporting.
Commissioners voted Dec. 23 to formally adopt a current expense reserve fund.
“We dip into our 25% reserve, which was never the intention but that’s what’s been happening over the last 10 years,” Kimball said.
The 25% current expense reserve, based on 2018’s static expenditures, was met for the 2020 budget, Martin said.
County leaders briefly discussed the issue of why the budget was rescheduled so many times and approved late in the year.
In an earlier meeting, Tompkins said he was frustrated because County Auditor Karen Martin was gone on vacation when budget discussions were happening.
After the budget was adopted, Martin provided further information to the commissioners about the adoption process on her end, dates that were selected for providing numbers to get the budget process rolling and delays she saw on the part of commissioners, who, she said, did not start meeting with departments until Oct. 7, a full month after the budget was presented to them.
“Part of our frustration though, Karen, was that I just wished we had representatives during the extensions of the budget hearings,” Tompkins said to Martin.