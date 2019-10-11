With hundreds of domestic violence survivors helped in Walla Walla last year, Walla Walla County commissioners have declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“October is declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month on a regular basis, and it means a lot to us that our county officials and our local law enforcement agencies support our work by taking this issue seriously,” Jan Asher Dolph, YWCA Walla Walla communications coordinator, wrote in an email.
YWCA Walla Walla aided 816 domestic violence survivors and 101 sexual assault survivors last year from Walla Walla and Columbia counties, and sometimes Benton and Yakima counties, according to Asher Dolph. She said the local group sometimes works with those in Tri-Cities or Yakima to more safely house survivors. The number of survivors also varies, she said, and could be difficult to interpret. However, she said the YWCA has served as many as 1,073 survivors in 2013 and 851 in 2012.
She added that numbers from law enforcement would differ because they’d only have reported incidents.
“Not everyone who reports to law enforcement comes here for services, and not everyone who comes here wants to involve law enforcement,” Asher Dolph wrote.
To help commemorate the month, nationwide YWCAs will have a “Week Without Violence” from Sunday through Oct. 19, and a local walk is planned.
“Take Steps Against Domestic Violence” will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, from Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main Street, to the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main Street.
People can wear purple, which is the official color of domestic violence awareness, Asher Dolph said. The stroll will take about 20-30 minutes, she said, depending on how many narratives people read along the way. The 42 narratives — taken from the Washington State Commission Against Domestic Violence — describe domestic violence incidents from 2018 in Washington, including one from Walla Walla County, and represent 26 men, 27 women, two girls, and two toddlers.
“We could try to take out the perpetrators and memorialize only their victims, but so many stories include children being left without a parent, or police officers who felt forced to take a life, or deaths witnessed by children or other bystanders, or disputed cases of self-defense — there are truly no domestic violence deaths without victims,” Asher Dolph wrote. “Every incident represents some kind of loss to the community.”
Domestic violence survivors also will participate in the walk and may choose to identify themselves, she said. And, at the end, one or two survivors will speak to the crowd for about 15 minutes, she said. Two benches will be nearby for those who need them.
“The stories aren’t easy to read, so we make an effort to end on a note of hope,” Asher Dolph wrote. “But every one of those survivors represents a person who did not become a Washington state statistic, which we believe is something to celebrate.”