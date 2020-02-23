Walla Walla attorney announces election campaign for Superior Court judge

by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
A local attorney has announced he will run for the Walla Walla County Superior Court judge position soon to be vacated by Judge John Lohrmann.
Brandon Johnson, 44, who graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1993, announced his campaign in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Lohrmann, 68, announced in December he would not be seeking reelection, effectively retiring in 2021.
Johnson wrote in an email to the Union-Bulletin that he was launching his campaign early despite the May filing deadline. He has never before run for a public office.
Johnson was born in Arizona, grew up in Walla Walla, received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washington State University and earned his juris doctorate from Gonzaga University in 2000, according to the release.
After law school, Johnson served as a law clerk to Judge Dennis Sweeney, now retired, at the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III, the release stated.
Johnson practiced private law from 2002 to 2014, including four years at a practice in Kennewick.
He took a brief hiatus to take care of his wife, Sarah, as she battled leukemia and went through treatment in Seattle.
Johnson returned to Walla Walla in 2015 and started his own solo practice. He’s served as a judge pro tem for Walla Walla County Superior Court since 2016. He also once served as an arbitrator for Benton and Franklin counties.
The release stated that Johnson “is committed to justice, efficiency within the legal process and the fair evaluation of all legal matters. He resolves to work hard, treat all who appear in Superior Court with respect and allow them to be heard.”
Johnson’s campaign committee features several notable names in the community including Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner, who serves as co-chairperson with Carol Jean Thompson.
Johnson and his wife, Sarah, have three children including Emmalee, a senior at Wa-Hi; Henry, a sophomore at at Wa-Hi; and Clara, an eighth grader at Garrison Middle School.
Johnson’s campaign website is johnson4judge2020.com, and he also has a Facebook page. Questions for his campaign may be emailed to johnson4judge2020@gmail.com.