Volunteer needed for rural library board

The Walla Walla County Rural Library District has an open position on its board of trustees.
Trustees are responsible for all property of the library, purchasing books and other supplies, controlling finances and submitting a budget annually, according to a release.
The board meets 5-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at various district locations in the county. At meetings, trustees review library operations, authorize actions and ensure the needs of the district's residents are met, according to county staff.
Applicants for this volunteer position can find forms at the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or in person at the Walla Walla County Commissioner's Office, Public Health and Legislative Building, Room 203, 314 W. Main St.
Completed applications must be returned by noon on Feb. 6 via mail, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, email to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Applicants may be interviewed.
For more information on the rural library district, visit the website at wwrurallibrary.com.