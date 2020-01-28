Vacancy announced on property-values hearing board

Officials are seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Walla Walla County Board of Equalization.
The board is made up of three members who meet as needed in a public-hearing setting to review petitions on property values after county assessments are made, according to a release.
Applicants can find the forms to apply for a board seat at www.co.walla-walla.wa.us or in person at the Walla Walla County Commissioner's Office, Public Health and Legislative Building, Room 203, 314 W. Main St.
Completed application packets must be returned by noon on Feb. 20 by mail to P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or emailed to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Applicants may be interviewed. And board members must be residents of the county and must attend a special Department of Revenue training seminar, held June 16-17, regarding board duties.
Board members are paid per meeting attended, according to the release, and they may not hold any elected office or be employed by an elected official.