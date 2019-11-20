Upheaval from I-976 begins

Locally, cuts in state funding for roads, transportation and more are expected with the passing of Initiative 976 — several entities across the state are so worried they’re trying to prevent the measure from taking effect.
A lawsuit was filed last week in King County Superior Court by nine entities alleging that Initiative 976, the $30 car tab initiative that was voter-approved earlier this month, violates the state constitution.
All entities also sought an immediate injunction to prevent I-976 from taking effect.
Statewide, about 56% of voters approved I-976, and in Walla Walla County, voters felt even stronger — more than 65% of voters wanted the initiative.
With this initiative, “there will be a statewide loss of revenue of about $1.9 billion and a loss to local government of $2.3 billion over the next six years,” according to Tony Garcia, director of Walla Walla County Public Works.
The county Public Works department will lose half a million dollars per year and will have more competition from bigger counties for grants, according to Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball.
“What it really would mean for us in Walla Walla County is that as other entities are looking for funding sources, that normally get funding sources out of that tab, it would make our funding sources a lot more competitive,” Garcia said.
Construction projects are expected to be cut, and the Transportation Benefit District is losing funding, which supports a lot of local public works projects, according to Garcia.
“We do receive a significant amount of state funding for multiple projects, safety, mobility and so forth that have been funded for the next few years; those are in limbo as we speak,” Garcia said.
The state Department of Transportation has put the four lanes on U.S. Highway 12, phase seven on hold, Garcia said.
Gov. Jay Inslee stated that no new road projects can begin, according to Kimball.
Angie Peters, the general manager of Valley Transit in Walla Walla, said that in the first year of the enacted initiative, Valley Transit stands to lose nearly $572,000 from its budget and $350,000 to $400,000 the following years.
Loss of funding for transportation projects is happening all across the state, and many entities joined in to prevent the initiative from being instituted, according to a release.
A lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court by Washington State Transit Association, Garfield County Transportation Authority, King County, Association of Washington Cities, and the city of Seattle against I-976, according to a release.
Reasons for the lawsuit were stated in a letter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson including that the initiative, “improperly attempted to win support by hiding unpopular provisions among more popular ones ... and misleadingly suggests that voters will retain the authority to approve vehicle charges, but several provisions of I-976 then repeal statutes that provide for voter-approved charges.”
Other claims were written including that the initiative, “would decimate funding particularly for local transportation and transit projects, including many that have already been approved by local voters … exceeds the scope of the initiative power and … impairs multiple pre-existing bonds and other contracts.”
I-976 could reduce transit service in Garfield County by at least 50%, according to a release.
“I-976 will have harmful impacts on riders of every transit agency in the state … Moreover, public transit providers, like Garfield County Transportation Authority, which depends on state-funded grants for at least half of its operating budget, will be forced to make tough choices, including the possibility of shutting down,” Justin Leighton, executive director of the Washington State Transit Association, wrote in a release.
King County stands to lose $52 million in Regional Mobility Grant Program and $36 million for transportation services serving persons with disabilities, according to a release.
The city of Seattle would lose about $35 million that funds trips passes for students, low-income residents and seniors and “$8M in road maintenance, transit corridor and bike and pedestrian safety projects,” according to a release.