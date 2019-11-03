Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to deliver ballots to drop boxes or take them directly to their county election offices. Mailed ballots not postmarked by Nov. 5 will not be counted.
As of Thursday, 4,796 ballots had been returned to the Walla Walla County Elections Center, which is about 13.5% of the 35,298 registered voters.
In Columbia County, 678 ballots had been returned, which was about 25% of the 2,756 voters registered in the county.
Umatilla County has received 5,726 ballots out of the 44,150 eligible voters, which is a participation rate of about 13%.
In Walla Walla County, a contested race is being run for Port commissioner in District 1 by Kip Kelly and incumbent Peter Swant.
In the races for Walla Walla City Council, Ted Koehler is running against James Powell for East Ward, Position 4.
For Position 5, in the West Ward, Sharon Kay Schiller is competing with Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny.
Currently holding the at-large seat, Position 7, Steve Moss could be unseated by Julian Saturno.
Incumbent Tom Scribner runs unopposed for the Position 6 at-large seat.
In Columbia County, the city of Dayton has two positions open in the City Council race.
Cara James and incumbent Dain Nysoe are competing for Position 4, while Seth Bryan and incumbent Byron Kaczmarski are vying for Position 6.
Three candidates are running for mayor of Dayton. Zac Weatherford, who was appointed to the seat several months ago, vies with eight-year City Councilwoman Delphine Bailey and write-in candidate Cindi John.
School races are getting heated in Waitsburg as voters have to decide on a director for Position 5. Incumbent Randy Hinchliffe and Pam Chapman are up for the seat.
Kevin Lee Chabre is running for the School Director for District 3 in Prescott, challenging Karen S Tonne for her seat.
Touchet School District Director Position 5 will be held by either Lincoln Short or Thomas McMakin, both newcomers.
All other county-wide positions available in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla run uncontested.
Four levies will appear on various community ballots during this general election.
The Dayton flood levy would allow the new flood-control district, created this year by a vote of Columbia County commissioners, to collect a property tax of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to fund flood fighting, recovery and mitigation.
A new levy for Waitsburg Parks and Recreation would apply a 10 cents tax per $1,000 of assessed property aiming for $15,000 to fund outdoor community projects.
And the annual Prescott pool levy is on the ballot again with a rate of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for an expected collection amount in 2020 of $123,000.
Finally, three levy items pertaining to ambulance service in Milton-Freewater are to be voted on. All three have to pass for any change to occur. The measures include disbanding the current ambulance district, creating a new district and changing the tax rate from 25 cents to $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed land value.