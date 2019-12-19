The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for temporary census takers

The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting hundreds of temporary census takers in Walla Walla County for a non-response follow up operation for the 2020 Census.
Pay is $14.50 per hour and applications are online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Job description includes counting people in person who have not responded to the census questionnaire. Census takers visit housing units and collect the number of individuals living in each household.
The count influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year.
For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.