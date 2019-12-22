Temporary library cards available for Plaza Library goers

Walla Walla Public Library is offering temporary library cards to the College Place and Walla Walla County residents that use the Walla Walla Plaza Library.
The County library on Plaza Way closed down earlier this month because a fitting on a pipe broke and flooded half the library.
Residents can go into the Walla Walla Public Library with an ID and current address to sign up for a card that will allow them to use all offered services of their library, said Erin Wells, director of library services.
With this card they can check up to five items at a time, Wells said.
Library cards will be valid until the County library on Plaza Way reopens, she said.
The Walla Walla County Rural Library District building is expected to reopen after Christmas, Rhonda Gould, executive director of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District said.
The drywall is done and workers were spackling Wednesday, Gould said.
“We need to have it repainted then we will start putting things back and have a tentative date to reopen,” Gould said.