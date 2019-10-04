BURBANK — People can get up close to all things fire department and support a cause with an annual event Saturday.
The sixth annual Station-to-Station Fun Run-Parade-Open House starts at 7:30 a.m. at Walla Walla County Fire District 5, 480 W. Humorist Road, after which fire trucks and a few other organizations will parade through town, before ending at the district’s second station, on the corner of Highway 124 and Lake Road, with an open house and demonstrations at the district’s training facility.
“It’s kind of a fun thing,” WWCFD5 Chief Michael Wickstrom said. “It’s pretty much the only annual thing we do in Burbank.”
Wickstrom said the run/walk has taken place for the past five years, the first Saturday of October, starting after a local boy, Justin Savage, died during a seizure. Wickstrom said he responded to the call for the special needs boy and was close friends with the family, which made it especially difficult. So he and others decided to donate to the Columbia School District’s Special Education program, he said. The walk/run idea fell into place, with proceeds going to the program, he said, adding the number of participants and subsequent amount raised depended a lot on the weather. Previous years have garnered anywhere from $500 to $3,000, he said, as usually less rain and cold meant more money.
Those participating in the Station-to Station Fun Run can register for $5 starting at 7:30 a.m., he said, with the event kicking off at 8:30 a.m. Those wanting a T-shirt must pay an extra $15. People walk or run to the district’s other station, at the corner of Highway 124 and Lake Road, and can go one mile or do a 5K through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge.
“People think it’s an easy race,” Wickstrom said. “It’s not an easy run … there’s a hill.”
After the race, fire trucks and other organizations, such as Shauna’s Academy of Dance, people on motorized bar stools, and Columbia Mosquito Control, parade through downtown Burbank, along Main Street. Fire fighters often throw candy to children, he said, and hundreds line the streets if the weather is “good.”
“It kind of turned into a community parade,” he said. “Everybody’s welcome.”
After the parade, around 11:30 a.m., people can go to the district’s open houses at its stations, he said, but many usually end up at the training facility, adjacent to the Lake Road station. There, he said firefighters show off various scenarios of fire fighting and life saving tactics, and people can munch on free popcorn or purchase hot dogs and chili to benefit the school district. Other agencies often attend, too, he said, such as Life Flight Network, and children enjoy the bounce house.
“It gives people a little idea of what we do… It is a fun event,” he said.