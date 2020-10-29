After 8½ months of detours, county residents in the area of Seven Mile Bridge can now cross Mill Creek on a temporary structure that opened last week.
Flows from the February 2020 flood eroded the foundation of one of the bridge’s piers, according to Walla Walla County Public Works Director Tony Garcia. The erosion caused it to settle substantially, making it unsafe for use.
County staff conducted a detailed inspection of the bridge, concluded it was a hazard to the public, and ultimately closed it Feb. 7.
Construction of a temporary bridge began Oct. 11.
“The Washington State Department of Transportation was instrumental in the success and timely completion of this project. WSDOT not only provided the temporary bridge, but also helped us build it,” Garcia said.
“Once WSDOT completed the construction of the temporary bridge, county road crews from the Department of Public Works stepped in and finalized the project by connecting the existing road to the temporary bridge, and installing all necessary safety items such as traffic signs and bridge load restrictions,” he continued.
The temporary bridge is an important component of the entire project, which includes the construction of a permanent bridge. The temporary bridge portion of the project cost approximately $400,000, including the demolition of the damaged bridge and the construction of the temporary bridge.
Walla Walla County paid for this portion of the project, but will receive a 75% reimbursement from FEMA.
The steps to follow, Garcia said, including construction of the permanent bridge, expected in 2023-24 at an approximate cost of $6.6 million.
Walla Walla County will be responsible for 25% or $1.65 million, and FEMA for 75% or $4.95 million.
Garcia said the temporary bridge is a single-lane, weight-restricted (36-ton weight limit) structure. Consequently, it is important the public follow the new temporary traffic signs, Garcia said.