Property taxes are due Thursday and need to be postmarked by Oct. 31 or earlier to avoid a 1% interest that will be charged on Nov. 1.
Payments should be mailed to the Walla Walla County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 777, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, said county Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner.
Tax payments can also be deposited in the drop box behind the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St., or at College Place City Hall.
In addition, payments can be made by credit card or electronic check through the Treasurer’s Office website with an additional credit fee
This current collection is for 2018 property values, Heimbigner said.
“The increase in assessment will go up next year and be in the collection process for 2020," he said.