Property taxes are due on Thursday

Property tax payments are due by the end of the month but payment plans are available for people who are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
An interest of 1% on total taxes due for the year, will be applied on Friday for people who do not pay property taxes by Thursday or sign up for a payment plan with the county, Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner said.
A penalty fee of 3% will apply on June 1 for payments overdue on May 31, unless residents are enrolled in a payment plan, he said.
Payment alternatives for Walla Walla will not be available past Thursday, he said.
The payment options include two-month and eight-month options.
The two-month plan requires residents pay half of the amount due April 30 and the other half May 27, according to the county website.
The eight-month payment plan allows a payment to be made at the end of each month starting April 30 and running through November, according to the county website. That plan will include a 1% interest per month on the total due.
“If you take the eight-month payment plan at the end of May when you make those first two payments you’ve only paid 30%,” Heimbigner said.
Around 45-50 people have signed up for payment plans. The county has collected 73% of the first half of property taxes as of this morning, he said.
Contact the Walla Walla County Treasurer's Office at 509-524-2750 to begin a payment plan and for further questions.